Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Inconclusive tests results for liquid sprayed at police during protest

    A liquid thrown at police during the protest at Parliament has now been tested, but the results are inconclusive.

    Three officers were treated by paramedics at the scene of the protest on Molesworth St on February 22, and later in hospital, after a liquid was thrown at them.

    Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell said the trio were heavily washed down with water and baking soda solution, which likely got rid of any evidence or form of a chemical substance.

    "Two separate labs analysed material from the glo-vests worn by staff, with the tests showing no positive results for any form of chemical substance that could have caused the burning sensation."

    Parnell said the analysis has returned inconclusive test results.

    He acknowledged there were a variety of liquid substances present, including pepper spray, at the time the substance was thrown at police.

    "Police continue to investigate this incident and other possible criminal behaviour related to the protest," Parnell said.

     

    NZ Herald

