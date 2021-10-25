Monday, 25 October 2021

Indecent assault charges over incidents at Christchurch beach

    1. News
    2. National

    New Brighton Beach. Photo: RNZ
    New Brighton Beach. Photo: RNZ
    A man has been arrested after reports of indecent assaults at New Brighton beach in Christchurch this afternoon.

    Police were notified at about 1.45pm that a man was behaving inappropriately towards females at the beach and located the alleged offender nearby.

    A 46-year-old man was taken into custody and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

    He is facing three charges of indecent assault and one charge of resisting police.

    Police say several people were at the beach at the time, and may have been approached by the man or witnessed his behaviour.

    They are asking anyone who has any information to contact them. 

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter