Infected person visited NZ's largest supermarket

Stock photo: Getty

A shopper who was wearing a facemask and who was later found infected with Covid-19 spent around an hour at lunchtime in the country's largest supermarket last week.

In a notice to staff who work at Lincoln Rd Pak'nSave, management say they have been notified by health authorities that a person who later tested positive with Covid visited the store on Monday, August 17 to do their shopping.

They were in the West Auckland store between midday and 1pm.

They tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

But staff are being reassured they are considered a casual contact and there is no need to self-isolate or be tested if they unwittingly came into contact with the shopper.

"The DHB have defined them as a casual contact and are considered very low risk - this means no one in our team needs to self-isolate or be tested as a result of this casual contact," the team briefing read that was later posted to a West Auckland community Facebook page.

It outlines measures to keep staff safe at work during alert level 3 including strong cleaning, sanitising, social distancing and personal hygiene controls.

At this stage staff are not required to wear masks.

Today the manager of the West Auckland supermarket declined to comment, directing media to the chain's corporate office.

Foodstuffs and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service have both been approached for comment.