Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Infected person visited NZ's largest supermarket

    1. News
    2. National

    Stock photo: Getty
    Stock photo: Getty
    A shopper who was wearing a facemask and who was later found infected with Covid-19 spent around an hour at lunchtime in the country's largest supermarket last week.

    In a notice to staff who work at Lincoln Rd Pak'nSave, management say they have been notified by health authorities that a person who later tested positive with Covid visited the store on Monday, August 17 to do their shopping.

    They were in the West Auckland store between midday and 1pm.

    They tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

    But staff are being reassured they are considered a casual contact and there is no need to self-isolate or be tested if they unwittingly came into contact with the shopper.

    "The DHB have defined them as a casual contact and are considered very low risk - this means no one in our team needs to self-isolate or be tested as a result of this casual contact," the team briefing read that was later posted to a West Auckland community Facebook page.

    It outlines measures to keep staff safe at work during alert level 3 including strong cleaning, sanitising, social distancing and personal hygiene controls.

    At this stage staff are not required to wear masks.

    Today the manager of the West Auckland supermarket declined to comment, directing media to the chain's corporate office.

    Foodstuffs and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service have both been approached for comment.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter