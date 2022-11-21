Injured driver with collapsed lung crawls 50m to safety after crashing down bank

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man was seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving left the road and went down a steep bank near Little River.
Two Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Little River and Akaroa stations attended the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd, near the Hill Top Cafe.
Police confirmed the vehicle crashed down the bank just after 9pm on Sunday.
“[He] was obviously in pain and said he’d crawled his way out from the vehicle,” she said.
It is unclear at this stage how the crash occurred and Osborne said the vehicle was already cold when police found it.
“We don’t know when or how [the crash happened], he was in a serious condition with a collapsed lung.”
Police were at the crash site again on Monday morning to examine the scene, Osborne said.
The serious crash unit is also investigating along with a photographer, Osborne said.
“We got an update from the hospital to say [the man is] doing better today."
-By George Heard and Nathan Morton