Injured man dies after arriving at hospital; homicide probe launched

Police are investigating after an injured man died shortly after arriving at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital last night.

The man had critical injuries when he got to the hospital in a private vehicle just before 8.30pm.

He died shortly after arriving, a police spokeswoman said.

Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation, and are examining the vehicle he arrived in, she said.

"Police are working through the notification process to ensure whānau are advised."

Video posted to social media shows armed police gathered outside the Oakwood Lodge on Massey Rd in Māngere last night, along with an ambulance. The spokeswoman did not confirm whether the incident at the lodge was connected to the man's death.

She said initial indications were that the man may have been with others in Māngere just before 7pm.

"There will be a police presence in Māngere today as investigators speak with people who may have witnessed anything of significance to the inquiry."