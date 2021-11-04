'Innocent' family's home shot at as gang-related attack goes wrong

Forensic staff and detectives at the cordoned-off house in Yates Rd. Photo: NZ Herald

A witness says up to eight shots were fired into a family's house in Auckland in what police say was a gang-related attack at the wrong property.

Children were among the occupants of the Māngere house and police say it was lucky no one was hurt or killed.

Forensic staff and detectives have swarmed the cordoned-off house in Yates Rd this morning.

Police were called at 11.35pm after reports of gunshots - and a vehicle leaving the area at speed.

The incident comes just five days after gang tensions spilled over and shots were fired on the same Māngere East street.

"There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by the gunshots," police said today.

"Police believe this incident was gang-related and that the offenders have targeted the wrong address – that of an innocent family with absolutely no gang connections."

Police said they were treating the incident "extremely seriously".

A staff member at the Yates Park Motel, near the house, told The New Zealand Herald he heard around seven to eight gunshots.

He first thought they were fireworks and didn't think much of it, but then saw police cars arriving.

He said it was terrible to hear that an innocent family with children were involved.

Māngere has been the scene of gang conflict for months.

At the weekend - on the same street - a man, believed to be a King Cobra gang member, was run off his motorbike, and gunfire was heard.

The Māngere East road was cordoned off and police promised a heightened presence in the area.

A police spokesperson said while no one was injured in the incident a man was arrested and two firearms were seized.

Several people allegedly linked to the Rebels Motorcycle Club appeared in court yesterday and were granted bail.

They were charged with offences including arson and methamphetamine supply after police launched Operation Ryleigh in July to investigate alleged firebombings.

Some gang conflict in South Auckland this year has involved the relatively new Rebels arrivals and the more established King Cobras.