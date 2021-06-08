Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Inquest into young Christchurch woman's sudden death

    An inquest into Tina Sharma's death has began in Christchurch. Photo: NZH
    A Coroner is looking into the sudden death of a young woman at her Christchurch flat nearly four years ago.

    Tina Sharma, also known as Tina Singh, 28, died suddenly at her Selwyn St home on September 11, 2017.

    Today in Christchurch, an inquest into Sharma's death has begun.

    Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame is looking into the circumstances leading up to her death and trying to determine an exact cause of death.

    Non-publication orders cover aspects of the case.

    In her opening remarks this morning, Coroner Cunninghame said evidence provided by Sharma's family revealed a loved woman, described as very intelligent, hard-working, kind and sensible.

    A school friend gave evidence to say Sharma was a happy, "traditional girl", with a good sense of humour who was a top student, ambitious and health-conscious.

    The inquest is scheduled to take four days.

     

     

