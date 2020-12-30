Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Inquiry after man dies on Kawerau street

    Police are investigating the death of a man found injured on a street in Kawerau, in the Bay of Plenty, this morning.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the man was found at the intersection of Newall and Whittaker Sts about 7.30am.

    He was reportedly injured and died at the scene.

    Wilson said police were working to determine the circumstances of his death.

    The man is yet to be formally identified.

    Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened, or may have information that could be of use to their inquiry.

     

