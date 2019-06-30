Inquiry begins after 16-month-old dies

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 16-month-old boy died following serious head injuries in Auckland.

Police were advised on June 23 about 7.30pm that the child had been rushed to Starship Hospital with head injuries.

"Sadly, he passed away at 3pm yesterday," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said.

"A scene examination has been conducted at an address in Auckland City and a post mortem will be carried out."

Police have a team of 20 investigators working on the inquiry.

"The death of any child is an absolute tragedy and we are working hard to establish what has caused the child's injuries," Baber said.

"We have previously said that we believe these are non-accidental injuries.

"We are continuing to speak with a number of people in relation to this investigation and have no further updates at this stage."