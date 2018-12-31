Inquiry begins after baby boy seriously hurt

An officer inspects an area in Welcome Bay. Photo: George Novak via NZ Herald

A baby boy has been flown to Auckland's Starship Hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a Tauranga home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner, of Tauranga CIB, confirmed that police were investigating an incident at Welcome Bay in which a three-and-a-half week old baby boy was seriously hurt.

Detectives and police staff were at a house in Arawata Ave for most of today.

Officers also talked to neighbours and people in the area.

Turner said police were notified after the baby was taken to Tauranga Hospital yesterday.

Police were unable to provide any further information.

- Bay of Plenty Times