Inquiry continues into Wellington baby death

Police were called to the address on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ

A police scene examination and post-mortem have been completed in the investigation into the death of an eight-month-old baby at a Wellington housing complex.

Emergency services were called to Newtown Park Apartments on Mansfield St, which are owned by Wellington City Council, just before midday on Tuesday.

Police inquiries into what happened in the lead-up to the baby's death were ongoing, and the family were fully cooperating with officers.

Police said they acknowledged it was a very distressing time for the baby's mother and the wider family, and they continued to support and work with them.

Earlier this week residents reported seeing a "distressed mother" with a baby in her arms.

Officers have also been speaking to residents and had been doing a scene investigation.