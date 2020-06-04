Inquiry into unexplained death of child

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a child in Palmerston North.

Authorities in Manawatu are looking into the circumstances behind the youngster's death on Monday night.

A police statement said the child - whose age has not been given - was admitted to Palmerston North Hospital some time on June 1.

Stuff is reporting the child was 2.

Police said the child died that night.

No other details, including the youngster's gender, have been released.

"Inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances. Further updates will be made when available."