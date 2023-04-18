Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Inquiry into unexplained death near Christchurch

    Police are making inquiries after a person was found dead at a residential address in Rangiora, north of Christchurch, last night.

    A spokesperson said police were called to the Tyler St address at 7.40pm.

    The death was currently being treated as unexplained and a scene guard was in place overnight.

    The spokesperson said residents could expect to see a continued police presence today as officers made further inquiries.