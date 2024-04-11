Thursday, 11 April 2024

Investigation after teens die in Nelson off-road crash

    Police are investigating after two teenagers died in a crash on an off-road track in the Mt Richmond Forest Park, near Nelson, earlier this week.

    Police received an autonomous crash alert from a mobile device about 11pm on Monday - pinpointing a location near Beeby's Knob, a driving track off Tophouse Rd.

    A helicopter was used in the initial search, alongside officers on foot and a police dog, before a vehicle with two teenagers inside was located down a steep bank.

    A search and rescue operation was then launched, involving LandSAR volunteers, to recover their bodies.

    The serious crash unit has been advised and the deaths referred to the Coroner.

    RNZ