Investigation after teens die in Nelson off-road crash

Police are investigating after two teenagers died in a crash on an off-road track in the Mt Richmond Forest Park, near Nelson, earlier this week.
Police received an autonomous crash alert from a mobile device about 11pm on Monday - pinpointing a location near Beeby's Knob, a driving track off Tophouse Rd.
A helicopter was used in the initial search, alongside officers on foot and a police dog, before a vehicle with two teenagers inside was located down a steep bank.
A search and rescue operation was then launched, involving LandSAR volunteers, to recover their bodies.
The serious crash unit has been advised and the deaths referred to the Coroner.