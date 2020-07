PHOTOS: GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Shaun Norman (left), of Twizel, is congratulated by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy after his investiture in Wellington yesterday as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to mountaineering, alpine safety and the community.

At the same ceremony, Geoff Pearman, of Port Chalmers, was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to seniors and business.