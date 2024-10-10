IPCA report clears Christchurch police dog handler

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has ruled a Christchurch dog handler's decision to signal the driver of a stolen vehicle to stop just moments after it crashed into his dog van was justified.

In the early hours of October 22, 2022, the dog handler was looking for a convoy of three stolen vehicles travelling into the CBD.

The officer was on Stanmore Rd when one of the stolen cars was driven out of a side street without stopping and collided with the front of the dog van.

The stolen car sped off and the dog handler activated his lights and sirens to signal the driver to stop.

Due to the speed and erratic manner of driving, the officer deactivated his lights and sirens, slowed down and pulled to the left.

The stolen vehicle continued at high speed through a red light at the intersection with Gloucester St, crashing into a vehicle travelling on a green light.

One of the passengers in the stolen vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The driver and two other passengers in the stolen vehicle were able to get out of the car and walk to the footpath.

The entire incident from when the dog handler had his vehicle hit to the stolen vehicle crashing lasted just 24 seconds.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the officer made the right calls.

"The dog handler made quick decisions based (on) the circumstances in front of him, all in a period of 24 seconds.

"That’s how unpredictable and dangerous these types of events can be.

"It is unfortunate that the driver of this stolen vehicle showed little regard for anyone else, putting the lives of a member of the public, their own passengers and a police officer at risk.

"This is an example of the fast-moving and dynamic situations our officers are placed in every day, and I want to acknowledge this dog handler for his agile and decisive decision making during this incident," said Hill.

Following the incident, police arrested four people aged between 10 and 15, and through Youth Court and Youth Aid, they each faced varying consequences for their actions.