'Irreplaceable' naval memorabilia stolen from Canterbury cadets base

Items that were stolen from the Training Ship Godley Navy Cadets' building. Photo: Supplied / Training Ship Godley

A large number of irreplaceable naval memorabilia has been stolen from a Navy Cadets base in Cass Bay near Christchurch.

The Training Ship Godley Navy Cadets' building was broken into over the weekend of August 10 and 11.

Chris Nee, the chair of Training Ship Godley Navy Cadets, and the chair of Cass Bay Navy Cadets Incorporated said the items stolen include two brass ship's bells, a large standing compass and ship's throttle wheel.

"They are the things that are irreplaceable," said Nee, "because they have come off old Navy ships - the ship's wheel, the navigation lights. Two bells, one smaller, one larger. They had Training Ship Cornwell written on them, which was the Training Ship at Redcliffs that fell down in the earthquakes."

The thieves also took two brass shells, a wooden model naval ship, and a number of other items.

Nee said they may try and sell the memorabilia on to a collector, but she doubts the metal items can be sold for scrap because they have been in touch with scrap metal dealers, and items like the bells are a brass composite.

She said memorabilia may be sent overseas because they aren't being made any more and are sought after.

Nee said they have no idea what their dollar value is, but they are of huge sentimental value to her organisation.

She has a message for the people who took the items: "Hand it in to the police, just take it back, or get in touch with me. We would love it all back."

Nee said the TS Godley Navy Cadets had recently been given a 35-year lease on the building by the Christchurch City Council, and the group was now in the process of raising funds to bring the building up to the Building Code.

She said they were hoping to raise $1.4 million dollars to do the necessary upgrades, and build a new accommodation block for when the cadets stay overnight for training sessions.