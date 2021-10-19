As the Prime Minister prepares to unveil the vaccination rate targets for easing lockdowns, there are calls to loosen MIQ rules while Covid-positive people in Auckland's outbreak are quarantining at home.
Brian Tamaki appeared in court for the second time in just over a week - this time in police custody and facing a fresh charge of violating a Covid-19 lockdown order by attending another lockdown protest.
National wants an immediate boost in support for smaller businesses, for every vaccinated person to get a $100 voucher to spend tourism venues or eateries, as well as temporary tax cuts for workers and for small businesses.