Saturday, 25 December 2021

'It's Christmas Day and a family is grieving'

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are continuing their examination of the scene on Glass Rd, Mt Roskill where a man was...
    Police are continuing their examination of the scene on Glass Rd, Mt Roskill where a man was killed on Thursday night. Photo: NZ Herald
    A post-mortem examination is under way today for the young man shot dead at an Auckland house on Thursday night.

    Two armed men burst into the house on Glass Rd in Mt Roskill, shooting and killing a 23-year-old man and badly injuring two other men.

    More than 20 police staff are continuing their investigation today, including canvassing the local area and examining the scene.

    "It's Christmas Day and a family is grieving, and a community is distressed because of what has happened in their neighbourhood," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

    "Despite it being a holiday, the investigation team is committed to understanding what occurred and identifying who is responsible."

    The two injured men are still in hospital and are stable.

    Police encouraged anyone with information to come forward, either calling 105 or anonymously calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and quoting file number 211224/4140.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter