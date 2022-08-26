'It's so crazy' - five people hurt in explosion at wharf

The scene in Halsey St after five people were injured in an explosion. Photo: NZ Herald

Five people have been injured in an explosion at a downtown wharf in Auckland this morning.

Firefighters, ambulance and police are in attendance at scene.

The incident is at a construction site on Halsey St and happened just before 6.30am.

A police spokesperson confirmed five people had been injured.

Shredded items of clothing can be seen on the road near the scene of the explosion.

A worker at the nearby Tuck Shop bakery and espresso told Newstalk ZB she didn't hear any explosion or any noises but did smell smoke coming through the doors.

Speaking about the construction site "they normally just get on with work and it's never really noisy or busy here, but this morning is hectic, with all the firefighters, it's so crazy".

A large number of ambulance, fire and police vehicles are lining Pakenham St West.

One person was seen wrapped in a blanket being spoken to by St John paramedics.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the incident was still unfolding and was not in a position to comment.

The police spokesperson said police were assisting Fire and Emergency with an incident on Halsey St, Auckland CBD.



The incident was reported to police around 6.25am.