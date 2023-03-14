Jail for stabbing boy at Christchurch party

Khanye Eruera Harimate Te Heu Heu at the High Court in Christchurch this morning. Photo: Pool

A teenager who fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy and seriously injured two others outside an Airbnb house party in Christchurch has been jailed for five years and six months.

Khanye Eruera Harimate Te Heu Heu, now 18, attacked Zion Purukamu​ and two other boys with a knife outside the rental property in the suburb of Fendalton, in August 2021.

Zion had been celebrating his girlfriend's birthday.

Zion Purukamu. Photo: Givealittle

Te Heu Heu was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm last year.

Zion's tearful whānau sat in the public gallery of the High Court at Christchurch wearing tops with his photo and name printed on the front.

His parents told the court it was only the second party Zion had ever been to and they would mourn him forever.

