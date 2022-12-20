Jailed child sex offender continues to deny crimes

WARNING: THIS STORY DISCUSSES SEXUAL ABUSE

Lindsay Duncan Moore’s victim was just 8 years old when the sexual abuse began.

It started with back rubs, quickly evolved into touching and then into rape over the course of the next eight years.

At one point, he even filmed his actions, when the victim was only 11 years old.

Moore was convicted after a trial last month when in less than an hour a jury found him guilty on 24 charges. Last week he was sent to prison for 14 years and eight months for child sex offending.

The 48-year-old was declined name suppression after the victim indicated she was opposed to continued suppression.

Moore had been living in Nelson, which was where he was arrested in January 2020 and where the trial was held, but the offending happened in the North Island where he lived at the time.

It came to light when the complainant eventually felt strong enough to report it.

She disclosed what had happened to close family members then went to the police in the city where she was living, and Moore was arrested.

The summary of facts detailed the harrowing abuse, revealing it began with Moore rubbing the child’s back.

Within a few weeks, the massages progressed to him slipping his hand beneath her clothing.

Three years later, the victim travelled to visit family members but before she left, Moore issued her with a warning.

He accused the young girl of “watching him when he got changed” and threatened to tell the police if she told anyone about what he had been doing to her.

His offending got worse when she returned from her trip.

She was only 11 when subjected to such violation, but thought it was normal behaviour, such was the degree of grooming, the summary of facts showed.

“The complainant gradually allowed the defendant to carry out his abuse while also carrying out some of the defendant’s sexual requests,” the police summary said.

As the abuse became more frequent, Moore, on one occasion, filmed what he did to her.

Around the same time, he explained what he wanted next was “normal”, that it would “make him happy” and was “the next logical progression in their relationship”.

The victim was scared, but wanted to make Moore happy, so she agreed to his request.

“At the time the complainant thought this type of behaviour was normal due to her juvenile age, accompanied by the progressive sexual grooming by the defendant,” the summary said.

Moore’s advances led to two charges of sexual violation by rape, one of which was specifically related and another was representative.

He denied the charges, suggesting it was a “ploy” against him, and also denied the other 22 counts of sexual offending, some of which were representative. But the jury found him guilty across the board.

The pattern of behaviour continued into the girl’s teens but eventually stopped when she turned 16 and began to resist Moore’s advances.

The starting point for the sentence was 15 years, with a four-month deduction Judge David Ruth said reflected some positive character aspects as set out in a number of references.

Crown prosecution said Moore continues to deny the offending.

SEXUAL HARM

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111. If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.