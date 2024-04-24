Job cuts at Land Information NZ

Land Information New Zealand has proposed to make a net reduction of 57 jobs to meet the government's demands to cut costs.

The department in charge of handling land titles and managing Crown property has already disestablished 53 vacant positions, including leadership roles.

A spokesperson said today it was consulting with staff over cutting another five jobs.

Since October last year contractor and consultant numbers have reduced, and only high priority roles have been recruited for, they said.

Discretionary spending such as travel, training and catering has been halved.

LINZ has not called for voluntary redundancies.



