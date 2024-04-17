Jobs cuts flagged at Oranga Tamariki, Education Ministry

Photo: RNZ

Restructure proposals being presented to public servants today will see job cuts in the sector run to more than 2000.

Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Education are set to make all-staff announcements about plans to meet demands to save money.

Leaders at the Children's Ministry have already contacted affected staff.

Chief executive Chappie Te Kani said workers will be able to provide feedback on the proposal.

"It has been a priority to ensure we do as much as we can to connect with our kaimahi, to keep them informed with regular updates, to share information around the process we are using, and be open about the fact that the document we will release on Wednesday is a proposal and everyone will have a chance to provide feedback before a final decision is made."

He said the change will help put children at the centre of the Ministry's work.

RNZ understands the Ministry of Education's curriculum centre and school lunch programme are on the chopping block.

Staff in the curriculum centre were made aware yesterday of potential job losses.

Cuts in the Ka Ora Ka Ako programme could affect close to half of the team that works on the free lunch and period products projects.

The Education Ministry declined to provide details of the proposed cuts.

Corporate leader (hautū) Zoe Griffiths said it was too early to speculate on the number of positions, what those positions were and the number of staff affected.