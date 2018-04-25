Johnny Danger dead in crash: report

Johnny Bennett, aka Johnny Danger, with his Harley Davidson in April. Photo: Facebook

Amateur stuntman and social media personality Johnny Danger has reportedly died as a result of a motorcycle accident in Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Lucas Heights on the Dairy Flat Highway, at 2.34pm. One person, understood to be Danger, whose real name is Johnny Bennett, died at the scene.

Police have blocked off the side of the Dairy Flat Highway where it meets Hobson Rd and diversions are in place.

A police spokesman said family of the deceased had been notified and were at the scene.

Close friend Julian Rivers-Smith told the New Zealand Herald Bennett "was one of the most loving and kind people I have ever met, my closest friend and it is very sad what has happened".

Social media personality Sams Life has taken to Facebook to acknowledge the death of his friend: "Rest easy Johnny Danger, lost for words."

Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw said the deceased was a Northland man who had been travelling northbound on the Dairy Flat Highway on his motorcycle.

"He has come off the road, crashing at the intersection of Hobson Rd and Dairy Flat Highway.

"Associates assisted initially and then emergency services including ambulance, fire and police attempted to revive the male but were unsuccessful."

Henshaw said the matter had been referred to the coroner.

Video footage of Bennett has emerged online showing him getting ready to take part in a motorbike ride with several other riders.

In one clip, the group are outside a petrol station on Quay St, in downtown Auckland, getting ready to head off.

Bennett can be seen picking up his helmet and fastening it before hopping on to his bike.

Danger, of Whangaparaoa, has a huge following of fans on social media sites.

He has up to 204,000 followers on his Instagram page and a quarter of a million on Facebook - and numerous tributes have been posted on both sites already.

The amateur stuntman and comedian is hugely popular with Kiwis and also has an international following; with his videos attracting comments from fans from all around the world.

In 2015, he was found guilty of causing a criminal nuisance after video footage surfaced of him "surfing'' on a car as it went over the Auckland Harbour Bridge in 2013.

The car-surfing video - which went viral on social media and featured on international news sites - shows a man climbing out of the vehicle's passenger-side window and precariously clinging to the Reliable Cabs sign on the roof of the car.

Bennett's beer brand 'Dangers Beer' was pulled from the shelves of a major New Zealand supermarket chain, following a backlash online.