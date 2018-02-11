'Just horrendous': Auckland awash under heavy rain

Aucklanders are being warned to take care as an intense downpour sets in across the city.

Niwa says streams are rising fast across the city and shared an image of a Browns Bay stream nearing the top of its banks.

MetService said the heavy rain set in across Auckland about 11.30am.

A motorist told the Herald visibility on Auckland's Southern Motorway was atrocious around midday with traffic crawling at about 50kmh.

Inner city roads were "awash" with water, he said.

"It's absolutely bucketing down out there. Stay off the roads if you can. It's just horrendous."

The downpour has forced the cancellation of today's Big Gay Out in Point Chevalier's Coyle Park.

Niwa said there had been reports of surface flooding in Whangaparaoa, north Auckland.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for people in most of the North Island and the top of the South Island.

"A low pressure system over the Tasman Sea directs a moist northerly flow across New Zealand, and is forecast to move slowly eastwards during today and Monday. Expect widespread rain across the North Island and the upper South Island during this period," MetService said.

Rainfall of 160mm to 200mm is expected to accumulate about the Kaimai Ranges and Tongariro National Park tonight and tomorrow.

Parts of Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula could expect 110mm to 160mm over the same period.

MetService said 20mm to 30mm could fall per hour.

Nelson could expect a further 100mm to 150mm on top of what has already fallen about the ranges west of Motueka, and 60 to 100mm elsewhere today and tonight.