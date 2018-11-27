Kaikoura cycleway canned to protect surf break

The NZTA had proposed to build a shared path along the coast near Mangamaunu, which had been damaged in the 2016 earthquake. Photo: supplied via NZ Herald

A proposed cycleway along the Kaikōura coast has been canned because of its potential effects on the world-famous South Island surf break.

The New Zealand Transport Agency had planned to build a shared use path along the coastline running by the surf break at Mangamaunu Bay, north of Kaikōura.

The right-hand, boulder-laden point break draws surfers from all around the world, and is one of 17 protected surf spots in New Zealand.

NZTA director regional relationships Jim Harland said while their modelling was not complete, it showed there could be a “minor effect on the wave pattern at Mangamaunu in terms of waves reflecting off coastal structures”.

“As a result of this modelling, and given this surf break is considered of national significance, the Transport Agency will not progress the shared use path at Mangamaunu Point under the current consents.”

The proposed cycleway had drawn opposition from surfers up and down the country, who were worried the shared use path would adversely affect the surf break.

In an open letter to the Government, Surfbreak Protection Society research and communications officer Michael Gunson called for the work to be halted.

“Mangamaunu and surfing in general is a significant contributor to the regions tourism industry, this surf break attracts tourists nationally and internationally.”

The Surfbreak Protection Society challenged the consents for the shared use path, which were granted under emergency powers following the 2016 earthquake, in the Order in Council by Environment Canterbury, and the Kaikōura District Council.

Gunson said if the consents had gone through normal Resource Management Act processes they would be unable to adversely impact the surf break.

“We believe that under the appropriate RMA process, a cycleway could be developed in a way that benefits from community knowledge and does not destroy the unique nature of the surf break and environment.”

A Givealittle page to fund a legal challenge had raised nearly $22,000, from 217 donors.

Harland said as a result of the NZTA’s decision, the Surfbreak Protection Society had agreed to withdraw its judicial review.

The proposed work was part of the broader safety and resilience package in the area of SH1 along the Kaikōura coast, south of Clarence, significantly damaged by the earthquake in November 2016.

Further work by the North Canterbury Transport Recovery Infrastructure (NCTIR) team at Mangamaunu Bay includes closing off the informal parking area, improvements to the Kiwa Rd intersection and rail crossing, and developing parking at the bay’s north end.