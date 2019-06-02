Kaikoura highway reopens as weather eases

The Kaikōura highway (State Highway 1), between Peketa and Oaro has reopened after being closed yesterday and overnight due to the danger of rockfall.

The NZ Transport Agency advised this morning that route 70, the inland road to Waiau, from Peketa remains closed due to snow.

Crews with graders and grit trucks are clearing the road, including moving an abandoned vehicle, and making it safe between Doone and Whalesback where there is a lot of snow, the transport agency said.

Around Queenstown, drivers are advised to carry chains for some routes - including the Lindis Pass (SH8) although crews have also gritted those roads and been busy overnight.

In the North island, State Highway 1 over the Desert Road was closed from midnight, but reopened early this morning.

Meanwhile, MetService has lifted its severe weather watch for the lower North Island. Gale force winds were battering the region, but MetService said the winds will ease.

Snow which closed the Lewis Pass, Arthur's Pass and Porter Pass in the South Island yesterday, has also eased and is no longer expected to affect the roads today.