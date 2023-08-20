Kaimai quiz night outrage over Ku Klux Klan costumes

Quiz contestants at the Kaimai School Kaimai Settlers Committee fundraiser dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan. Photo: supplied

A fundraiser in Kaimai last night left attendees feeling outraged and disgusted after one group dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan attended as a part of a costume competition.

A quiz attendee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she travelled from Tauranga for a fun night with friends at the quiz night fundraiser for the Kaimai Settler Committee, held at the Kaimai School hall.

However, she left feeling "sick", she told the Herald, after a group came dressed in white hoods that covered their faces and white robes. One even carried a petrol canister.

In a statement today, the committee told the Herald no one raised any issues on the night so they decided not to act, but had convened this afternoon to review the matter.

A committee representative said following the incident, the committee had contacted the team involved and "strongly suggested" they apologise.

The Ku Klux Klan, sometimes known as the KKK or the Klan, is the moniker of several past and present American white supremacists, far-right terrorists and hate organisations.

Their main targets include immigrants, leftists, homosexuals, Muslims, atheists, Latin people, Jews, Asian Americans, Native Americans and Catholics, as well as African Americans.

The quiz attendee said she had her back to the door as the group arrived, but an audible gasp from the crowd made her turn her head.

"The noise [the crowd made] was really hard to describe," she said

At first, she thought she was misinterpreting their costumes and they unfortunately just looked like the KKK, but it quickly dawned on her this was not the case.

"There definitely would have been other people that were kind of disgusted, but it did feel like there were a lot of people who thought it was quite funny as well," she said.

She said she found the group "intimidating" as they shouted to the crowd, though she was not close enough to hear what they were saying.

"It made me feel sick," she said.

She also claims the group was commended for their "dedication" to their costumes as they refused to remove their hoods to drink.

However, a representative from the Kaimai Settlers Committee denied the group was commended, and claimed they "had discussed removing them".

"However, nobody approached anyone with concerns at the time or throughout the night. Had they had, we would have acted," the representative told the Herald.

"We have approached the group concerned and strongly suggested they front with an explanation and apology for their actions."

