Kids unnecessarily missing out on school camps: YMCA

The YMCA says kids need camps now more than ever. Photo: YMCA

Tens of thousands of school children are unnecessarily missing school camps due to fears over Omicron, one of the largest providers of outdoor camps says.

The YMCA runs school camps in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland for thousands of students each year.

It says most camps have been cancelled this term, despite clear Ministry of Education guidelines on how to run them safely.

Chief executive of the Y Christchurch, Josie Ogden Schroeder, says it's heard from hundreds of parents disappointed their children's camps have been cancelled.

She says school principals and boards are putting camps in the "too hard basket", but the YMCA believes camps can be held safely. And it says kids need camps now more than ever.

Schroeder speaks with Kathryn, along with Cherie Taylor-Patel, National President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation: