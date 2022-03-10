Thursday, 10 March 2022

Kids unnecessarily missing out on school camps: YMCA

    1. News
    2. National

    The YMCA says kids need camps now more than ever. Photo: YMCA
    The YMCA says kids need camps now more than ever. Photo: YMCA
    Tens of thousands of school children are unnecessarily missing school camps due to fears over Omicron, one of the largest providers of outdoor camps says.

    The YMCA runs school camps in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland for thousands of students each year.

    It says most camps have been cancelled this term, despite clear Ministry of Education guidelines on how to run them safely.

    Chief executive of the Y Christchurch, Josie Ogden Schroeder, says it's heard from hundreds of parents disappointed their children's camps have been cancelled.

    She says school principals and boards are putting camps in the "too hard basket", but the YMCA believes camps can be held safely. And it says kids need camps now more than ever.

    Schroeder speaks with Kathryn, along with Cherie Taylor-Patel, National President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation: 

     

     

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter