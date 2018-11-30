Killed climber was Aussie cop

Aoraki Mt Cook. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The mountaineer killed in an avalanche near Mt Cook yesterday was an off-duty Australian senior police officer.

An Australian police spokesman confirmed to the New Zealand Herald a 40-year-old leading senior constable in the Blue Mountains Area Command, New South Wales, was killed in the avalanche.

The tragic ncident occurred around 1.30pm as the off-duty officer and a fellow mountaineer were descending the Eugenie Glacier, just below the Footstool mountain peak.

Australian police were offering support and condolences to the man's wife and family.

Mid-South Canterbury Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said it was difficult to say why the avalanche was set off but it was more than probable the group triggered it while crossing the snow field, as the snow conditions were pretty unstable.

Two other people were climbing with the victim - one had minor injuries and the other was uninjured.

Gaskin said police had no details of the mountaineers but understood they were reasonably proficient and experienced.

Gaskin said the mountaineer who was uninjured had stayed behind at the Sefton Bivouac hut because they were sick.

The climber who suffered minor injuries was transported to Twizel for medical treatment.

MetService reports Mt Cook's weather for today was fine spells, with a chance of a shower or two with light winds and a high of 18C.

Gaskin said there was a risk for loose, wet avalanches at the time above 1200m.

"There are various types of snow pack conditions, so loose and wet is as it sounds,' he said.

"It's quite a slushy, icy mixture, that condition can mean that sort of avalanche can run a lot further than a typical slab avalanche which is nicely bound together."

The latest tragedy comes after two mountain guides were killed last month in an avalanche on Mt Hicks that also buried adventurer and philanthropist Jo Morgan.