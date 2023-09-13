Kiri Allan denies refusing to go with police after crash

Kiri Allan was arrested in late July after a crash on Evans Bay Parade, Roseneath. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Justice Minister Kiri Allan has denied refusing to accompany police after crashing her car on Wellington’s Evans Bay Parade.

Allan’s case was due to be called in the Wellington District Court tomorrow for its first hearing, however a registrar confirmed to the New Zealand Herald it had been ‘administratively adjourned’ for a second time.

They said that was because Allan had filed a not guilty plea via her lawyer to the charge of refusing to accompany an enforcement officer.

The matter has been remanded to the next available Case Review Hearing in November, four weeks after the general election.

Allan was initially due to appear in court on Monday, September 4, to face charges of careless driving and refusing to accompany police.

But that appearance was also ‘administratively adjourned’ at the request of counsel, until September 14.

Allan resigned her portfolios and went on indefinite leave in late July after crashing into a parked car on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath.

An apologetic Allan said at the time she had failed many people who had placed their trust and confidence in her saying she had let down her electorate, party and all those who relied on her.

In announcing her retirement from politics on social media Allan said she needed to take time to “heal myself and chart a new course for my life”.

“I tried to dare greatly, my face marred by dust and sweat and blood and I hope that there were benefits for the people and places I represented by being in the arena.

“I erred, many times, and kept trying to battle for our people that needed the most.

“I’m not sure how long for, or if I’ll return, but my focus is now on trying to find a different kind of strength to serve our people and our place.”

Allan had returned to her full ministerial duties shortly before the crash, after taking some time away from Parliament due in part to a relationship break-up.

While she was taking a few days of mental health leave, separate allegations were reported regarding her treatment of staff, which she strongly denied.

She then took another two weeks off over Parliament’s recess.