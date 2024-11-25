Kiwi caught up in Laos methanol poisoning returns home

The popular backpacker town of Vang Vieng in northern Laos, is at the centre of an unfolding tragedy after multiple deaths from suspected methanol poisoning. File photo: Getty Images

A New Zealander who fell ill with what's believed to be methanol poisoning in Laos has returned home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Two Australian teenagers, a British national, an American and two Danish women have died after reportedly drinking tainted alcohol in the popular tourist town of Vang Vieng.

The New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok, which has responsibility for Laos, said last week it had been providing assistance to a New Zealander who reported falling ill after what's believed to be methanol poisoning.

An MFAT spokesperson said the person had now departed Laos and returned home.

"No further details will be provided for privacy reasons," they said.

MFAT had also updated travel advice for Laos on the government's SafeTravel website to warn about suspected methanol poisoning cases.

"Travellers are advised to be cautious about consuming alcoholic beverages, particularly cocktails and drinks made with spirits that may have been adulterated with harmful substances," the website said.

"Know the signs of methanol poisoning and seek immediate medical attention if poisoning is suspected."

Laos authorities have released the names of two Danish women and a US national who died of suspected methanol poisoning.

Australian Holly Bowles (left), British lawyer Simone White and Australian Bianca Jones are all confirmed to have died in the mass poisoning. Photo: Social media/handout

They were Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, 20, and Freja Vennervald Sorensen, 21.

American James Louis Hutson, 57, also died after falling ill after drinking alcohol in the country.

All those who died were staying at the Nana Backpackers Hostel, which was being investigated by local authorities.

The local governor has visited the hostel and promised to bring those responsible to justice.

The hostel manager has denied any wrongdoing.

The Australian government said it was s working with the families of the two Melbourne 19-year-olds who died from the suspected methanol poisoning event to bring their bodies home from Laos.

Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles died in Thai hospitals after being transferred from Laos where they had fallen ill during a backpacking trip.

The ABC said an online fundraiser to relieve financial pressure on the Jones and Bowles families and raise awareness of methanol poisoning had already collected more than NZ$128,000.