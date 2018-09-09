Kiwi couple killed in US car crash

A Kiwi couple died in a two-car crash in the US on Friday.

Richard and Cheryl Lee, both 63, were killed when the new Dodge travel van they were traveling in crossed the centre line and collided with a truck and trailer on Friday morning, an Idaho State Police statement said.

The New Zealand couple were driving along SH34, 10km west of the Idaho-Wyoming border in southeast Idaho when the two vehicles collided. They died at the scene.

US man Michael Garvin, 62, was driving the 1993 Kenworth truck and trailer. He did not suffer serious injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said it was providing consular assistance to the couple's family after they were killed in a traffic accident in the United States.

MFAT would not release any further information citing privacy reasons.