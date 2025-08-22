Kiwi DJ duo say denied entry to US

Rain Katayanagi posted about the experience on social media. Photo: SCREENSHOT / TIK TOK

Auckland DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins have reportedly been denied entry into the United States.

Rain and China Katayanagi performed at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom earlier this year.

In a post to social media, Rain Katayanagi said they had been "flying to LA to chase Summer", with a video showing various clips of a flight.

She followed this up and said: "country doesn't let us in, and puts us on a one-way flight back to NZ".

It was followed by footage of the plane taking off and one of the twins could be seen crying.

RNZ has reached out to the Katayanagi Twins and their management for comment.

It is not yet clear why the pair were denied entry.

The pair are now back in New Zealand. Photo: SCREENSHOT / TIK TOK

It comes only a few days after New Zealand-born reggae artist Lotima Nicholas Pome'e - aka General Fiyah - was reportedly detained in the US before being deported.

He had been scheduled to perform at Polyfest, a major Pacific cultural festival held in Washington.

In a post on social media, General Fiyah apologised to fans.

"I am really sorry to let you all know that I won't be able to make the performance tonight," the post read.

"I was detained and sent back to New Zealand, which means I can't be there to share this moment with you."

Earlier this month, New Zealand mother Sarah Shaw was detained with her six-year-old son at an immigration facility in Texas.

She was returned safely back to her home in Washington state last week.