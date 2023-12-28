Kiwi drowned trying to save kids, says relative

Seti Tuaopepe drowned at a west Sydney beach on Boxing Day. Photo: Seti Tuaopepe / LinkedIn

A fundraiser for the family of a New Zealander who drowned in Australia has raised more than $3000.

Seti Tuaopepe drowned at Penrith Beach in west Sydney on Tuesday afternoon while paddleboarding with his children.

New South Wales police said they received a report that Tuaopepe had disappeared underwater at 2.35pm and didn't resurface.

His body was found later that evening, at 6.15pm, following a lengthy search involving divers and a helicopter.

A GoFundMe page set up by Taylah Lagaaia, a relative of Tuaopepe's wife, is asking for $10,000 to support the family, including five children.

About 12.30pm today it had raised $A2981 ($NZ3220).

Lagaaia revealed Tuaopepe was trying to save his kids when he drowned.

"Seti was a dedicated father and husband who would sacrifice all for his family," she wrote.

"His kids meant the world to him, and he cherished the life they had together."