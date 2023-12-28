Kiwi drowned trying to save kids, says relative

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Seti Tuaopepe drowned at Penrith Beach in west Sydney on Tuesday afternoon while paddleboarding with his children.
New South Wales police said they received a report that Tuaopepe had disappeared underwater at 2.35pm and didn't resurface.
His body was found later that evening, at 6.15pm, following a lengthy search involving divers and a helicopter.
A GoFundMe page set up by Taylah Lagaaia, a relative of Tuaopepe's wife, is asking for $10,000 to support the family, including five children.
About 12.30pm today it had raised $A2981 ($NZ3220).
Lagaaia revealed Tuaopepe was trying to save his kids when he drowned.
"Seti was a dedicated father and husband who would sacrifice all for his family," she wrote.
"His kids meant the world to him, and he cherished the life they had together."