Kiwi GPs most burnt out: survey

The Commonwealth Fund has questioned doctors from wealthy countries about their stress levels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, grouping them into those under and over 55 years old.
Fifty-seven percent of New Zealand GPs in the younger group, and 40 percent in the older group, said they were burnt out - more than any other country.
By comparison, in lowest ranked Switzerland just 13 percent said they were burnt out.
Doctors from Australia, Britain, Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany and Sweden were also surveyed.
College of GPs medical director Dr Bryan Betty said about 400 doctors in New Zealand responded.
He was not surprised by the results, due to workforce shortages and the lack of support.
"It's another wake-up call to what we've been seeing happen over the last two or three years that this is genuine - especially when we start comparing it to other western countries."
Short-term, more international doctors and nurses were needed to help boost the workforce, and beyond that, more New Zealand doctors needed to be trained, he said.