Kiwi man killed by US police 'loved beyond measure', family demanding charges

Christian Glass on the night he was killed. Photo: Supplied

The parents of a Christchurch-born man shot dead in the United States by police after calling 911 for help are calling for the officers involved to be charged.

Christian Glass, 22, died on June 11 after he was shot by police in Silver Plume, Clear Creek County in Colorado.

He was born in Christchurch but his parents Simon and Sally relocated to Boulder, Colorado when he was 10.

This week the couple made their first public statement since Glass died and through their lawyers released a cache of information about the case including footage of the fatal incident.

"He was stuck on a small pile of rocks on the side of the road and called 911 for help," his father told media.

"It was dark, and he was really worried.

"He trusted police to come and help him. Instead, they attacked and killed him."

At a press conference with the family's lawyers Sally Glass said her son "did nothing wrong".

"He was just too scared to get out of his car," she said.

Lawyers Qusair Mohamedbhai and Siddhartha Rathod said after Glass called 911 police "escalated and proactively initiated force" that led to his death.

"The act of simply calling 911 for help cannot be a death sentence," they said.

The lawyers provided extensive information about the shooting including police body camera footage from the shooting.

Christian Glass. Photo: Supplied

They also released post-mortem examination reports and public statements from police and other agencies involved in the fatal incident.

"Christian Glass was a young man of many talents with kindness that knew no bounds," they said.

"Christian was loved beyond measure by his parents, sisters, extended family, friends, and community.

"Christian had so much of his life left to live when it was tragically and unjustly taken away from him in June of 2022 by a law enforcement officer in Clear Creek County, Colorado."

On June 11 the Clear Creek sheriff's office said deputies were alerted about a call for a "motorist assist" about 11.10pm the day before.

"Deputies arrived and found a single vehicle, which appeared to have been involved in an accident," they said in a statement.

"The driver and sole occupant, an adult white male, immediately became argumentative and uncooperative with the deputies and had armed himself with a knife.

"Additional law enforcement officers arrived and for over an hour tried to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution."

They confirmed deputies "broke out windows and removed a knife" from the car.

"The suspect rearmed himself with a rock and a second knife," they said.

"Deputies deployed less-lethal bean bags, and Taser with negative results.

"The suspect eventually tried to stab an officer and was shot."

Police body camera footage. Photo: Supplied

Glass was pronounced dead at the scene.

A deputy has since been placed on "administrative leave" pending the outcome of an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Clear Creek County District Attorney's office was also investigating.

"This office is required to issue a report or to present the case to a grand jury to further investigate or decide if indictments should issue," DA Hannah McCollum said in a statement.

"I will release my decision on the action this office will take as soon as the review process and a complete and thorough investigation is completed."

NBC news reported that a post-mortem confirmed that Glass died from gunshot wounds.

It also showed that he had alcohol and THC in his system, as well as amphetamine - which his parents' lawyer stated was likely to be from a prescription to treat ADHD.

At this week's press conference Simon Glass said his son was "gentle and polite".

"He worried a lot about what other people thought of him," he said.

Sally Glass said her son was "sensitive".

"He saw beauty in nature," she told media.

"He took long drives up into the mountains where he liked to draw and paint."

She said Glass was an athlete, a chef and an amateur geologist.

His ADHD diagnosis and prescription for Ritalin came shortly before he died.

He also suffered depression.

Rathod said when Glass was killed he was likely having a mental health "crisis".

In the 911 call which spanned almost 25 minutes Glass told the dispatcher he was afraid.

"My vehicle got stuck in a really bad way. … I need immediate assistance, please," he can be heard saying on the released audio of the call.

"I will not be fine on my own."

Glass was born in Christchurch but his parents Simon and Sally moved to the US when he was 10. Photo: Supplied

When the dispatcher asks about weapons, Glass admits he has two knives, a hammer and a rubber mallet.

"I will throw them out the window as soon as officers get here," he said on the call.

"I'm not dangerous.

"I will keep my hands completely visible. I understand this is a dodgy situation."

Rathod said the "weapons" were tools Glass used for his amateur geology work.

When police arrived Glass can be heard on body camera footage audio saying: "Sir, I'm terrified".

The deputies tell him there is no need to be scared and they are there to help.

Later in the footage an officer threatens to break the SUV's window.

After 67 minutes Glass can be seen making what appears to be a heart gesture with his hands toward the police.

A female voice says: "same back at you, but come on out and talk to us."

Glass looks as if he is blowing kisses at police before an officer announces he is going to break into the SUV.

"It's time to move the night on — OK. We got to move," the officer can be heard saying.

Police then broke the front side passenger window of Glass' vehicle and shoot him with a "stun gun".

As he shouts hysterically an officer says: "You can save yourself. You can still save yourself."

NBC reported that Glass had a knife in his hand and appeared to turn to an officer but is then shot.

With the knife in his hand, Glass appears to turn toward an officer shortly before he is shot. He then appears to stab himself before he drops the knife.

-By Anna Leask