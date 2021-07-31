Saturday, 31 July 2021

Kiwi reaches plea deal in US

    1. News
    2. National

    Troy George Skinner Photo: Supplied/Henrico Jail
    Troy George Skinner Photo: Supplied/Henrico Jail
    A New Zealand man shot while allegedly trying to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in the US state of Virginia, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

    Aucklander Troy George Skinner pleaded guilty to one charge of producing child pornography.

    The 28-year-old was arrested in June 2018 after he showed up at the home of the girl, whom he had met online and allegedly tried to break in.

    Authorities say the girl's mother shot him, and Skinner has since recovered from a bullet wound to his neck.

    The special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Richmond field office, Stanley M. Meador, said that the FBI would investigate any matter where people prey on children.

    "Mr. Skinner's solicitation of this minor victim is unfortunately not uncommon for sexual predators; what is rather unusual is for a predator to travel this extensively to gain access to their victim.

    "Had it not been for the intervention of an adult, this incident could have been much worse."

    Sentencing for Skinner is set for February next year.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter