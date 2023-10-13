Kiwi reportedly killed fighting in Israel

Adam Agmon had enlisted as a paratrooper after a year of service in Israel according to a post shared by a New Zealand Jewish community leader. Photo: supplied

Adam Agmon, a New Zealand-born man, has reportedly been killed in action in Israel.

His brother, Yahel Agmon, said he was killed while performing his duties as a fighter, commander and sergeant in the parachute brigade, The New Zealand Herald is reporting.

“When you receive such a message [that your brother has died] first you fall apart, into pieces, fragments, fragments that hurt you.”

Yahel said the heart rate he’s experienced over the past few hours feels like it won’t calm down.

"I’m sitting here at the airport in India and life goes on as usual, everything works, everything happens. No one knows what a loss the world is experiencing.

“This is the biggest loss my world has experienced.”

He spoke of his brother’s joy, smile and how his “enormous presence will never fade away”, and promised to remain strong for him.

“We’ve learned so much from each other and I think it’s time to thank you for everything you’ve given me and everything you’ll give me.”

New Zealand Jewish community leader Juliet Moses shared that Agmon had been killed in action after being called to up to fight on Shabbat.

He had enlisted as a paratrooper after a year of service in Israel.

The post said they killed two terrorists in Kibbutz Nirim and Agmon was later killed. He was buried in a regional cemetery in Misigav.

It said that, although Agmon played soccer in his youth, he loved rugby and the All Blacks, and his family had specifically asked for the news to be shared amongst rugby fans.

“He was born in New Zealand to Israeli parents and returned at a young age,” the post said. “He has already set up with his father to watch together in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday against Ireland."

Moses also shared an image of Agmon’s All Blacks tattoo, which his father Oren and brother Yahel also have.

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett commented on a Facebook page announcing Agmon’s death.

“Rest in peace Adam. Thinking of his family and friends at this difficult time. Thank you for your support, we will do our best to make him proud."

Barrett was this morning named in the starting lineup for Sunday’s quarterfinal match in Paris (NZ time).

Israel declared war on Sunday last week after Hamas militants launched thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into towns near the Gaza strip, killing more than 1300 Israelis.

Gaza authorities said more than 1400 Palestinians have been killed and over 6000 were wounded.