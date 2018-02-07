Kiwi singer 'nearly died' from bee sting

Ladi6, aka Karoline Tamati

Ladi6 has revealed she "nearly died" during her Waitangi Day holiday after having a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting.

The singer, whose real name is Karoline Tamati, posted about the ordeal on social media saying it took place in Mathesons Bay in Leigh, at 7pm on Monday.

She said she "nearly died, as my throat was closing and I was losing consciousness".

"Literally I was swollen with itchy hives all over my body, my face and throat were swelling shut within minutes of a single bee sting from a regular honeybee."

Tamati was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

"I'm fine now though, a combo of quick thinking from a combo of people who I love and love me, and complete strangers saved my life," she said, thanking the Westpac crew as well as the Snells Beach ambulance and Leigh fire services.

She also thanked her family for "holding me down" and said she was "feeling extremely grateful, contemplative and alive". She also hinted she would carry an epipen from now on adding the hashtag #EpipenLifeNow.

Earlier in the weekend, Ladi6 performed at a 25th Anniversary show for Salmonella Dub in Taupo, alongside Tiki Taane and TrinityRoots.