Kiwi tourist drowns in Rarotonga

The Edgewater Resort and Spa in Rarotonga. Photo: Facebook / The Edgewater Resort and Spa Resort

A New Zealand tourist drowned outside a Rarotonga hotel at the weekend.

The incident at the Edgewater Resort and Spa occurred on Sunday after 5pm (local time).

Resort chief executive Andrew Whittaker said the incident happened in shallow waters and the 49-year-old woman was on holiday with a friend.

"We have got support services in place for them (guests) if they need to talk to anybody or discuss things but most guests seem to be coping OK," he said.

A blessing was held on the beach by a local bishop.

Cook Islands police spokesperson Trevor Pitt said police were notified by an ambulance staffer.

The initial report was a deceased female on the beach at the four-star resort, which is a short drive from the Rarotonga International Airport.

Pitt said the lagoon area was benign for swimming.

"You would expect there is obviously some health conditions involved if there is a drowning in the lagoon," Pitt said.

"Because the lagoon around Rarotonga is basically below your neck, shallow levels. For a drowning to occur in waters in which you can basically stand up is very unusual."

Pitt said the matter had been referred to the coroner.

A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said consular officials were providing assistance. For privacy reasons, no further information would be provided.

It is the second drowning in Rarotonga this year.

The first involved a 52-year-old woman who was trying to save her 11-year-old daughter.