Kiwi troops to leave Afghanistan after 20 years

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said troops will be out by the end of May. Photo: supplied

New Zealand will withdraw its Defence Force from Afghanistan by May this year, ending a 20-year involvement in a conflict in which 10 Kiwi lives were lost, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The deployment at present comprises only six New Zealand Defence Force personnel – three at the Afghanistan National Army Office Academy and three to the Nato Resolute Support Mission Headquarters.

But over the 20 years, 3500 New Zealand troops and officials have been deployed there in a conflict which began after September 11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

It was organised by Al Qaeda which was thought to have operated from Afghanistan.

Ardern said today the decision to withdraw had been discussed with New Zealand's key partners.

"The deployments to Afghanistan have been one of the longest running in our history, and I wish to acknowledge the 10 New Zealanders who lost their lives in the line of duty, and the more than 3500 NZDF and other agency personnel, whose commitment to replace conflict with peace will always be remembered."

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that although the environment remained complex, the intra-Afghan peace process affords Afghanistan the best prospect of an enduring political solution.

"New Zealand will continue to be supportive of the Afghan Government and its people in the years to come, including as they work through the intra-Afghan peace process in an effort to resolve the decades-long conflict," Mahuta said.

New Zealand deployed the SAS in 2001 and Willie Apiata later won the Victoria Cross.

The biggest deployment occurred when New Zealand led a Provincial Reconstruction Team in Bamiyan province.