Kiwis making the most of summer sun

Trying out the surf, cousins Izzy Tatham (10, left), of Wellington, and Ester Bowkett (8), of Auckland, make the most of the waves at Karitane Beach while body boarding yesterday. Photo: Linda Robertson

Temperatures around the country are soaring today, driving people to rivers, lakes and beaches.

The latest forecast by MetService shows Christchurch is forecast to reach a high of 32C by about 4pm, and Blenheim 31C.

The high temperatures have come as many Kiwis are on holiday, and crowds have been reported at waterways and open spaces around the country.

Meteorologist John Law said the warmest places should be on the eastern side of the South Island, through the Canterbury Plains and up into Marlborough.

"It is looking like a very warm and dry day pretty much across the entirety of New Zealand.

"Temperatures are set to reach highs above 30C at places ... very warm, very dry, and very clear as well. Plenty of sunshine across much of the country."

The lowest temperature forecast is still a pleasant 19C, for Milford Sound.

Laws said tomorrow was expected to be cooler.

Tarras Airfield in Central Otago was the warmest place recorded on Wednesday, reaching 31C.

Alexandra and Roxburgh were a close second on 30C.

