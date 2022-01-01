Kiwis ring in 2022

In lieu of fireworks, laser lights are beamed off the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo: Dean Purcell

New Zealand has farewelled an incredibly difficult year. There are challenges ahead, but Kiwis have proven they can rise to them.

Bring on 2022. New Zealand is set to swelter in scorching temperatures with the mercury hitting as high as 30C today, as we welcome in the new year.

As the sun rises, the year 2021, one of recent history's most memorable for many of the wrong reasons, will be cast into its long white cloud shadow.

Although we started last year Covid-free — an anomaly, down the bottom of the world — we ended with acute lockdown fatigue, abandoning an admirably ambitious elimination strategy, and the virus living among us.

Omicron now looms large, though experts give some hope it could be less deadly and more manageable than previous variants.

We cling to that hope. Auckland endured 107 days in lockdown during the Delta outbreak, while other pockets of the nation did their bit to also break the cycle.

Last night, celebrations were muted around the country. Auckland's normally bustling city centre was quiet as Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of the popular fireworks spectacle off the Sky Tower. Instead a light show from the bridge illuminated up the city.

The sound of fireworks could be heard as people chose to gather with family and friends instead of in the bars and clubs.

The Covid restrictions of 2021 tested the resilience and resolve of all Kiwis, who dug deep to protect themselves and their neighbours.

We have done well. But there is more to do.