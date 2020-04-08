Kiwis on stranded cruise ship to return home

Uruguay has agreed to repatriate 112 New Zealanders and Australians from a stranded cruise ship.

The ship been stranded in the La Plata River near Montevideo since March 27, with most of the 219 passengers infected by coronavirus.

A spokesman for Uruguay's Foreign Ministry said the ministry reached an agreement with Australia for a charter flight to arrive on Thursday (local time) to take the 96 Australian passengers and 16 New Zealanders aboard the Greg Mortimer cruise ship to Melbourne.

The passengers will first move by boat for the 32 km to the capital, Montevideo.

From there they will travel on buses to the airport, under strict health security measures, the spokesman said.

Aurora Expeditions, which owns the Greg Mortimer, reported that of the 217 tests carried out on the ship's passengers and crew, 128 were positive and 89 were negative.

In addition to Australians and New Zealanders, there are people from the United States, the United Kingdom, Jamaica and several European countries aboard, according to official data.

Uruguay is talking with the governments of those countries about how and when their citizens will return home, the spokesman said.