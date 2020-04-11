Kiwis stuck on cruise ship in Uruguay to be evacuated

The Greg Mortimer.

A group of New Zealanders who have been stranded on a cruise ship in Uruguay are finally making their way home.

Sixteen New Zealanders and 96 Australians are on board the Antarctic cruise ship the Greg Mortimer, which has been anchored in the La Plata River near Montevideo since late last month.

The ship will dock at the local port shortly. The passengers, most of whom have tested positive for Covid-19, will then be bussed to an airport terminal with strict health controls.

They will board a charter flight to Melbourne this evening arranged by the cruise company Aurora Expeditions. Thirteen of the New Zealanders will immediately transfer in Melbourne to a New Zealand Government-chartered flight to Auckland.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said the flight was expected to land in Auckland tomorrow and passengers would go into quarantine or managed isolation.

The spokesman would not say how many of the New Zealanders had tested positive for Covid-19 on the ship.

"As a large proportion of passengers on the Greg Mortimer have tested positive for Covid-19, all passengers are being treated as though they are Covid-positive as a precautionary measure."

Out of 217 passengers, crew and staff on the Greg Mortimer, 128 have tested positive for Covid-19.