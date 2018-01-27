Kiwis urged to keep safe in heat

More hot weather is forecast for Queenstown and Central Otago. Photo: ODTfiles

As temperatures soar again this weekend, Kiwis are being urged to be aware of health dangers of a heatwave.

And at the other extreme, motorists have been warned to stay alert for sudden downpours which could lash inland areas of both islands.

The Chief Coroner confirmed yesterday that a woman aged in her 60s who suffered from multiple sclerosis had died from hyperthermia in Christcurch after overheating on Wednesday.

People living with multiple sclerosis can struggle to control their body's temperature in hot weather.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall said: "I feel it is important to remind people of the dangers of overheating due to the high temperatures expected in the coming days and to take all necessary precautions."

As temperatures were forecast to stay extremely high over the coming days - including in Central Otago where they could top 40degC - Fire and Emergency New Zealand issued issuing a warning that routine outdoor activities could now become hazardous.

Acting National Rural Operational Manager Tim Mitchell said even driving and pulling over in long grass could have dire consequences.

"You might want to drive to the nearest river or to the beach to escape the sizzling weather, but driving in that long dry grass, the exhaust could easily ignite a fire," Mitchell said.

He urged people to be careful when operating fans in the heat.

"People will be rushing out to buy fans, plugging them in and getting out the ice to cool down, but electronics and water don't mix," he said.

"There's also the potential to overload power sockets, which could spark a fire, so please be careful."

Temperatures have soared past a sweltering 30degC in many areas, and were expected to get even hotter in the coming week.

In an already tinder dry Wanaka, the mercury was expected to hit 33degC today and climb to 34degC by Monday.

The West Coast, with sunshine and a high around a more comfortable 25degC, was the pick of the country.

Highs in Christchurch and Dunedin would hover around the mid 20s also, but inland areas, such as Queenstown and Wanaka, could expect the baking hot temperatures of the low 30s to continue.

WeatherWatch head analyst Philip Duncan says some areas of Central Otago could actually hit 40degC early next week. Those taking shelter in the shade could expect temperatatures in the high 30s.

Thunderstorm warnings

While scorching weather was forecast for much of the country this weekend, WeatherWatch last night warned that severe thunderstorms could strike in inland areas of both islands over the coming days.

Yesterday, several struck in the eastern Bay of Plenty and the Central Plateau.

For areas celebrating a long anniversary weekend - Northland, Auckland, Nelson and Buller - the weather was looking warm and mostly settled.

Metservice meteorologist April Clark described the long weekend weather as "pretty much status quo" for the upper North Island - aside from the chance of heavy showers and a low risk of isolated thunderstorms.

There could be showers in the ranges west of Nelson, but the region will be warm - highs in the city will be 26degC or 27degC through the long weekend.

Auckland was forecast to reach 29degC today and 28degC tomorrow and Monday. Hamilton would be 1degC warmer than the city of sails today and the following two days.

Highs in other North Island cities were also expected to hover between 25degC and 28degC today and tomorrow.