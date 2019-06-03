Knife used in Christchurch carjacking

toyota_ist_1st_generation.jpg A Toyota ist car similar to the one taken by a woman brandishing a large knife. Photo: Wikipedia

A Christchurch man is asking the public to keep an eye out for his daughter's car after it was stolen at knifepoint on Saturday.

Bruce, who didn't want his last name used, said his daughter is very shaken up after the attack at the intersection of Huxley Street and Burlington Street, in Sydenham, shortly before 7am.

He said she needs her silver Toyota ist car to get to her workplace each day, where she looks after elderly people.

Bruce said his daughter was on the way to work when a woman approached her wearing a red and white bandana and a black leather jacket, and wrenched open the car door demanding a ride.

She presented a large knife when his daughter said no, and took the car, leaving his daughter in the heavy rain.

Bruce is asking anyone who may have seen the car, registration JWH495, to call the police.