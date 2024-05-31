Labour asks supporters to donate tax cuts

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is defending his party's decision to suggest supporters donate their tax cuts to it.

The request was made in an email sent out by party secretary Rob Salmond.

It stated, "You may get a few dollars in tax cuts, but they come at the cost of services that Kiwis rely on" before asking, "Friend, will you donate some of your tax cut to Labour?"

Labour has been critical of the government's decision to press on with tax cuts while the country is in bad economic shape.

Hipkins said people he had spoken to who were in a position where they did not want or need a tax cut right now said the money could be put to better use.

"The Labour Party is doing fundraising because we actually think that this Budget's got the wrong priorities.

"I know that for those New Zealanders that are looking at tax cuts saying 'we think this is mad, we don't think this is the right time to do that', they want to do something about that."

He said how people chose to spend their money was up to them but for those people who wanted to support Labour, he would welcome the donation.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said it was hypocritical for the Labour Party to oppose tax relief at the same time as using the money to fluff their coffers.

"The Labour Party always thinks it can spend New Zealanders' money better than they can."